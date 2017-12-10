Chievo v Roma: Official Line-Ups

Roma aim to stay in the slipstream of the top three when they take on Chievo at the Stadio Bentegodi on Sunday lunch-time.

The Giallorossi can narrow the gap to just one point providing they beat Rolando Maran’s side who are in 12th place.

Roma will be in confident mood too after booking their place in the last 16 of the Champions League as winners of Group C earlier this week.

In contrast, the hosts are still smarting from their five-goal thrashing at the hands of Inter last week which interrupted a three game unbeaten run.

Fourteen points separate Chievo and their more illustrious rivals with the absences of Lucas Castro, Peparim Hetemaj and Nicola Rigoni only complicating further the task at hand for the Gialloblu.

Roma have Rick Karsdorp and Gregoire Defrel in the treatment room, while Daniele De Rossi serves the last of a two match ban. In attack, Patrick Schick is handed his first start for the club with Edin Dzeko dropping to the bench.

Chievo: Sorrentino; Cacciatore, Tomovic, Gamberini, Jaroszynski; Bastien, Radovanovic, Depaoli; Meggiorini, Birsa, Inglese.

Roma: Alisson; Peres, Fazio, Juan Jesus, Kolarov; Strootman, Gonalons, Nainggolan; Gerson, Shick, El Shaarawy.