Clinical Atalanta add to AC Milan’s woes

AC Milan’s struggles worsened further on Saturday as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Atalanta at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Bryan Cristante gave the visitors a first half lead as the hosts struggled to stamp their authority on the game and despite having plenty of efforts as the match wore on, Milan were made to rue their inaccuracy in attack when Josip Ilicic made it two in the second half.

Atalanta were eager to put their hosts under pressure as early as possible, and penned the Rossoneri into their own half for much of the game’s early exchanges by pressing high up the pitch. It was the visitors who had the first sight at goal; Alejandro Gomez’s set-piece cross was knocked down to the edge of the box where Leonardo Spinazzola’s shot was blocked by Patrick Cutrone. La Dea’s players briefly called for a penalty as the ball struck the forward’s hand, but a penalty was rightfully not awarded.

The game’s first major talking point came shortly after when Nikola Kalinic caught Rafael Toloi high on his shin with a clumsily ugly challenge that should have seen the forward dismissed, but no action was taken against the Croatian.

Milan thought they had opened the scoring through ex-Atalanta midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura, however, after consulting VAR the referee disallowed the goal as the ball came off Cutrone’s arm before falling into the path of the offside Bonaventura.

Just after the half-hour mark, the Nerazzurri did open the scoring through a former Milan player in Cristante. Gomez’s cross was met by Mattia Caldara, whose header was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma, allowing Cristante the opportunity to pounce on the rebound and prod the ball into the top corner from close range.

Gennaro Gattuso’s men showed slightly more purpose at the beginning of the second half and both Kalinic and Franck Kessie had sights at goal, but neither managed to hit the target, while Caldara too had an attempt for Atalanta which was straight at Donnarumma.

Kalinic had another chance with an hour on the clock. The forward did well to control a ball into the box and fired off a shot on the volley which hit the back of Cutrone as he tried to get out of the way. Fabio Borini then came close from range but much like his teammates his effort was unable to force Etrit Berisha into action before substitute Ilicic had a tame effort at Donnarumma at the other end.

The Slovenian made no mistake five minutes later as he doubled the Bergamaschi’s lead. A clever flicked header from Gomez allowed Spinazzola to charge down the left in a textbook counterattack before squaring for Ilicic who could not miss and he tapped beyond Donnarumma from close range.

It could have become even worse almost immediately as Remo Freuler had a low shot saved well by the young goalkeeper.

Even with Gattuso’s side desperately needing a goal, the only team who looked in any way threatening in the game’s final minute were Atalanta, despite not showing too much attacking intent.

The result leaves Atalanta in seventh place, level on 27 points with Sampdoria in sixth.