Consigli believes Sassuolo need more determination to get results

Sassuolo goalkeeper Andrea Consigli blamed his team’s lack of determination for the Neroverdi’s 3-0 loss to Fiorentina.

The goalkeeper believes the team needs to show what they do in training on the pitch at weekends, and that this Fiorentina side could have been stopped.

“It’s not a matter of system or of who plays, but of how we play,” he told reporters. “We need to show more determination,

“We need to fight more in every single moment if we want to get results.

“The way we train, what we do during the week, we need to show it in official games.”

The goalkeeper also spoke about Fiorentina who cleared out a number of their top stars over the summer in favour of a more youthful approach.

“The Viola are clearly not the same team as before, they changed a lot and have started afresh,” Consigli went on. “They have many interesting young players that will surely become great players in the future, but with the right determination we could have got a result against them today.”