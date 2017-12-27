Cutrone sends AC Milan into the Coppa Italia semi-final

AC Milan had to rely on youngster Patrick Cutrone, whose lone goal gave the Rossoneri a 1-0 win on Wednesday night at the Stadio San Siro over Inter, and passage to the Coppa Italia semi-final.

The 24th ever Coppa Italia Derby between the pair didn’t see a goal until 105 minutes had passed with Cutrone driving the Milan fans wild scoring under the Curva Sud.

Without Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was out of the squad with an adductor injury, then his replacemtnt Marco Storari qas injured in the warm up, it was Gigio’s brother, Antonio Donnarumma, who started in goal for the Rossoneri, making his Milan debut.

Inter started off the better side, collecting two corner kicks within the first five minutes, though no real chances were created by either side.

Samir Handanovic had to be alert midway through the opening period as he flew to save a Giacomo Bonaventura header.

Just five minutes later Ivan Perisic seemingly broke the deadlock firing home from close range after a rebound on a corner kick, but after review from VAR the goal was disallowed.

Then Suso – who scored three career goals against Inter – tried his luck with his right foot, but Handanovic was equal to it, and later a Mauro Icardi header went just wide.

Just before the half time whistle, Lucas Biglia tried to beat Handanovic from just outside the box but his shot went over the bar.

The second half started as the first half ended with neither side making any headway, but Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso was soon forced to bring on Davide Calabria for the injured Ignazio Abate. Shortly before this, Antonio Donnarumma delighted the Rossoneri fans with a successful tackle on Icardi outside his box, before celebrating with the fans.

Bonaventura, who scored in the last Serie A Derby, came close to scoring once again, but put power and no accuracy in his finish from the edge of the box saw it fly off target.

Then, all eyes on were on Donnarumma, who miraculously saved a close range shot by Joao Mario.

Moments later, Bonaventura had the chance to make it 1-0, but incredibly missed a header with an open goal gaping.

Cutrone came on for an injured Nikola Kalinic, who also disappointed during his time on the pitch.

The game sprung into life as fatigue engulfed both teams, meaning more space was given to each side, though Milan were the ones pushing more for the goal.

The Rossoneri went very close to scoring again as Suso’s shot bounced off the bar with just 10 minutes to go. Moments later Perisic smashed wide when one-on-one against Donnarumma.

Donnarumma again the centre of attention, saved another Perisic shot, then stopped Antonio Candreva on the rebound. At the other end, Calhanoglu’s powerful delivery was met by no one, as the Rossoneri missed another chance.

As a result, extra time was needed to decide a winner with Milan on top and Inter relying on the counter-attack as they looked to break the deadlock.

But it was the Rossoneri who found the goal: Cutrone in almost Inzaghi-esque fashion turned a perfect Suso pass in to make it 1-0 on 105 minutes. It was the youngster’s second goal in the competition, and his ninth of the season.

Inter struggled to get back into the game, ans Milan had another chance with Cutrone just about getting on the end of a powerful Suso cross.