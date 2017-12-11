Di Francesco anticipating tough Champions League clash for Roma

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco believes his team are facing a difficult side in Shakhtar Donetsk, after being drawn against the Ukrainians in the Champions League.

The Giallorossi avoided heavyweights like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the Round of 16, but Di Francesco insisted that Shakhtar would also prove to be a formidable opponent.

“The draw in Nyon has given us a very difficult opponent for the Last 16,” the former Sassuolo coach told Roma’s official website.

“Over the last few months I have followed Shakhtar closely. They are a well-organised side from a tactical standpoint, thanks to the work of Paulo Fonseca, who I believe is a great coach.

“They qualified from a tough group, eliminating Napoli, who are one of the best sides in Italy. There are a lot of reasons to respect them as opponents, but there are just as many reasons why we must go out on the pitch and give everything to qualify for the next round.”

Ukrainian title holders Shakhtar will be looking to reach the Quarter-Finals of the Champions League for only the second time in their history, whilst Roma will be hoping to progress for the first time in 10 seasons.