Di Francesco blasts Roma after Sassuolo draw

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco was left furious at the mistakes that allowed Sassuolo to snatch a 1-1 draw against his side on Saturday.

Having taken the lead through Lorenzo Pellegrini in the first half, the Giallorossi looked on course for victory but were pegged back by a late Simone Missiroli header, and were duly forced to share the points.

With the draw leaving Roma trailing Napoli at the summit of Serie A by nine points, albeit with a game in hand, Di Francesco vented his frustration.

“We did not manage our lead well enough and made too many mistakes in the match,” the coach told Premium Sport after the final whistle.

“We should have been more intelligent and even in the first half we made lots of errors, both technically and in terms of movement.”

After a run of only three victories from their last nine matches in all competitions, Roma will be determined to return to winning ways when they host Atalanta next weekend.