Dov Discusses… AC Milan’s woes with Ogo Sylla

It has been a troubled couple of weeks for AC Milan, first the club replaced Vincenzo Montella with Gennaro Gattuso, then they were unable to beat lowly Benevento, allowing goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli to score in the 95th minute, all topped off with a Europa League defeat to Rijeka.

So, Dov Schiavone is joined by Ogo Sylla to dissect everything Rossoneri, and see if they can find any positives in a pool of negativity.

