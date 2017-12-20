‘Dyguain’ ensure easy Coppa Italia progression for Juventus

Juventus sealed their place in the Quarter Finals of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday evening by beating Genoa 2-0.

Goals from Argentine duo Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala ensured that the reigning champions would continue their defence of the competition after Christmas, setting up a meeting with cross-city rivals Torino in the last eight on January 3.

The Grifone almost made it to the break with the scores locked at 0-0, only for Dybala to pop up on the edge of the box in the 42nd minute, from where he fired his effort out of the reach of Eugenio Lamanna.

Douglas Costa made way for Higuain on the hour mark, not before having an effort of his own to double his side’s lead. The Brazilian combined with Claudio Marchisio before unleashing a shot, only for his attempt to be denied by Lamanna.

It did not take long for El Pipita to make his presence felt, as he combined with his compatriot and strike partner to double Juve’s advantage. La Joya played the ball into the path of the 30-year-old who made no mistake in finding the bottom corner.

Juve will now face Torino in the next round, with the Granata beating Roma 2-1 earlier on Wednesday.