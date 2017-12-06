Feyenoord v Napoli: Official Line-Ups

Feyenoord welcome Napoli to the Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam for their must win Champions League Group F clash.

Following victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in the matchday five, the Partenopei need three points against the Eredivisie side, plus a Manchester City victory over the Ukrainians if they are to make the knockout stage.

Lorenzo Insigne was injured in Friday’s fixture with Juventus and will sit out his first match following 60 consecutive appearances for Napoli.

Feyenoord: Vermeer; Nieuwkoop, Van Beek, Tapia, Malacia; Vilhena, Toornstra, Amrabat; Berghuis, Jorgensen, Boetius

Napoli: Reina; Maggio, Albiol, Koulibaly; Hysaj; Allan, Diawara, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Zielinski