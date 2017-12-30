Fiorentina v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

Fiorentina welcome AC Milan to the Stadio Artemio Franchi for their Week 19 Serie A clash, with the Rossoneri looking to build on the midweek Coppa Italia win over Inter.

After his heroic winning goal in that game, Patrick Cutrone is rewarded with a start for Milan. La Viola though leave out young star Federico Chiesa, who starts the game from the bench as Gil Dias takes his place in the starting XI.

Good news for Fiorentina fans is the facts the Viola haven’t conceded in their last two Serie A home games against Milan. However, the last time they kept three consecutive clean sheets at the Franchi against the Rossoneri was in February 1999.

Fiorentina: Sportiello; Laurini, Pezzella, Astori, Biraghi; Benassi, Badelj, Veretout; Gil Dias, Simeone, Thereau

AC Milan: G. Donnarumma, Calabria, Romagnoli, Bonucci, Rodriguez; Kessie, Montolivo, Bonaventura; Suso, Cutrone, Borini