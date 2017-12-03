Fiorentina v Sassuolo: Official Line-Ups

Fiorentina host Sassuolo at the Stadio Artemio Franchi for their Week 15 Serie A clash.

Stefano Pioli can count on Cyril Thereau again up front, without whom Fiorentina have never won, after the French striker was out for three games, as La Viola start in their usual 4-3-3 formation.

Giuseppe Iachini on the other hand makes his debut on the Sassuolo bench and goes with a 3-4-3 system, pairing Domenico Berardi alongside Alessandro Matri up front.

The Viola lost their last home game to Roma conceding four goals, before that they had won three and drawn one at the Franchi. Sassuolo have won two of their last three away matches, beating SPAL and Benevento.

Fiorentina (4-3-3): Sportiello; Laurini, Astori, Pezzella, Biraghi; Veretout, Badelj, Benassi; Chiesa, Simeone, Thereau

Sassuolo (3-4-3): Consigli; Acerbi, Cannavaro, Goldaniga; Peluso, Missiroli, Magnanelli, Gazzola; Politano, Matri, Berardi