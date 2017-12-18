Gasperini: Atalanta can battle with the best

Despite throwing away a two-goal lead in the first half and to again be pegged back after going ahead in the second half against Lazio, Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini is happy that his side played the kind of football that he wants to see from them on Sunday.

Josip Ilicic and Mattia Caldara were on the scoresheet for the Bergamaschi, but goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Luis Alberto ensured the points were shared.

“I am satisfied as Lazio are an excellent team,” Gasperini said when speaking to Mediaset Premium.

“We emerge stronger from this game, as we played the kind of football I like.”

Gasperini asserted that his side fear nobody and that despite holding one of Serie A’s toughest teams, there was a sense of regret at the end of the game.

“I must say there was still disappointment at the final whistle,” he added.

“With a win we could’ve really climbed up the table. It remains a very balanced campaign and we played a very strong team, but gained the knowledge we can fight it out with the best of them.”

Next up for Atalanta is a trip to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza to face a struggling AC Milan, and the tactician is hopeful his side can achieve a positive result.

“It’s always difficult at the San Siro but we’ve got what it takes to play our game.

“This type of match is on a knife-edge.”