Gattuso: AC Milan could have beaten Fiorentina

After AC Milan came from behind to avoid defeat for the first time this season, Rossoneri coach Gennaro Gattuso is happy with the path his side are following at the moment.

Successive defeats to Hellas Verona, then Atalanta had Milan in a precarious position. However, a midweek win over rivals Inter in the Coppa Italia seems to have lifted morale within the Rossoneri camp.

“I wasn’t wrong to say the team were tired, they didn’t have the strength and this was a fact,” Gattuso told the press.

“We waited for Fiorentina to come onto us in the first half as we didn’t want to give a team that are doing well, open space on field

“In the second half after we got the equaliser we could have gone on to win it. I have no hair on my tongue (I speak my mind) and I always tell the truth.

“I think we have to continue down this road. We have to work on a few aspects, but I know this team can do well on a technical level. Today, I saw many good things, with Calhanoglu in particular doing well.

“This team has character, not just because of my shouting. It’s preparing during week as well. The team has always given me these signs, they are a bunch of players who have come alive.

“It’s important to pay well, but the main thing isn’t to be given too many problems by our opponents.”

Milan have struggled with 12:30 kick offs this season. Drawing with Benevento, and losing to Hellas Verona when asked to play earlier in the day, though Gattuso doesn’t see it as a problem.

“I’m not president of Sky or Mediaset, of Lega Serie A,” he said. “If they tell me to play tomorrow, then we will play tomorrow as well.

“We could play tonight, and that 7-8 hours of extra recovery time may be useful. Nevertheless, I’m happy to see the stadia full at Christmas time.

“It’s nice to play during this time of year, but it isn’t for me to judge whether or not the kick off time is right.”