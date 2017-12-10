Gattuso: AC Milan have to improve defensively

After getting his first win as AC Milan coach, Gennaro Gattuso wasn’t content with his side’s performance, and singled out Riccardo Rodriguez and Ignazio Abate for criticism.

Two goals from Giacomo Bonaventura were enough for Milan, with a Simone Verdi equaliser sandwiched in between.

“We suffered a lot because we gave Bologna a lot of space,” Gattuso told the press. “In the first half I was angry with Rodriguez and Abate.

“We have to improve in the defensive phase, but today we needed the win. Obviously we will cherish the victory, but the road is still very long.

“Bologna put us in trouble as they are a good team. Verdi and Palacio got the better of everyone.”

At the end of the game, Gattuso and the Milan players embraced each other in the middle of the field with a sense of relief palpable in the Stadio San Siro.

“I live football like this,” Gattuso went on. “That’s how I am, I like to have an honest relationship with my players.

“I feel good enough to do this job, and it makes me feel alive, and at times today I saw a little something [from the team].

“In time we will be able to express ourselves. I’m happy with the forward play, but we still have to improve.

“However, we were not good at preventing the other team playing. We must give less space to out opponents.”