Gattuso: AC Milan’s problems have not been solved yet

After a 1-0 win over Inter in the Coppa Italia quarter-final, AC Milan Gennaro Gattuso was satisfied with the result but underlined the fact the Rossoneri’s problems have yet to be resolved.

Patrick Cutrone was the hero as his 105th minute strike gave the ‘home’ side victory, their first since they beat Hellas Verona in the same competition in mid-December.

“I thought we could produce a performance like this one,” Gattuso said in the post game press conference.

“When I said that these players were training in the correct way I meant it. You all know I say what I think. Sometimes people think I’m stupid when I say the players train well, and sometimes play well – like against Atalanta -. We need to keep up the good work if we want to get out of this bad situation.”

Gattuso also spoke about Hakan Calhanoglu who was again left out of the starting XI, but did come on midway through the seconf half.

“Of course Calhanoglu can play with Suso,” Gattuso went on. “He wanted a performance like this one. He was always running more than everyone in training, he used to tell me I overworked him. But not just him.

“We need the best out of everyone. This team knows how to play proper football, it’s in our DNA, but this isn’t the issue. The issue is conceding less at the back. We did it well today.”

Nikola Kalinic came off injured, and was replaced with the eventual matchwinner Cutrone, and despite not scoring, Gattuso was pleased with his striker’s performance.

“He just got a bump on his ankle,” the Milan boss said. “But he played well, despite not scoring. He helped the team, he played his game, he is growing.

“Today we all used our last energy reserved. It was a fundamental game for us to give a direction to the rest of the season. But we need consistency now, we cannot stop. Our problems have not been solved yet. We need to improve from a mental point of view.

“Inter deserve their points [in Serie A], but at first they got some lucky wins. But they always seemed solid. We are the opposite: even when we won, we never showed solidity. This is thanks to Luciano Spalletti, who has obtained great results for many years.

“[Cutrone] is a No.9, who always creates problems to the opponent’s defenders, but he can play anywhere with his will power and mentality.”