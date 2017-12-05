Gattuso takes blame for AC Milan draw

New Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso admitted that his substitution may have cost the Rossoneri two points at Benevento on Sunday.

The former Rangers midfielder looked set to start his reign with a vital victory until goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli popped up in the last moments to earn the Stregoni a first point of the season.

Gattuso faced the cameras of MilanTV on Monday, and remained emotional about the late drama.

“It hurts, and I did not sleep last night,” he admitted, “I saw so many angry faces.

“We reviewed the data, and the team had a good rhythm for the first hour but in the last few minutes, regardless of our numerical inferiority, I made a negative move.”

With three minutes remaining, Gattuso brought on Colombian defender Cristian Zapata in place of forward Suso in an effort to bring stability after the dismissal of Alessio Romagnoli.

“I did not want, when I brought on Zapata,” he continued, “the team to consider it that way, but it is true that if I had not done so, I would have looked presumptuous.”

Gattuso will have to wait until Saturday evening for redemption, when his Rossoneri side host Bologna.