Giampaolo still believes in Sampdoria’s European chances

Despite falling to a late 2-1 defeat against Lazio, Marco Giampaolo is happy with the effort of his Sampdoria players.

Samp were 1-0 ahead until the game’s final minutes, when the visitors turned the game on its head to deliver the Blucerchiati’s first home defeat of the season but Giampaolo was keen to focus on the positives.

“I do think we lost with our heads held high,” the coach told Mediaset Premium after the match. “It was a game decided by incidents and my lads put in an extraordinary performance.

“The team was always in the thick of it and in the end Lazio were stronger physically.”

Sampdoria are now six points behind Lazio and remain in sixth place with their European ambitions very much still alive.

“I think that if we are still up there, game after game, then we can take on a certain responsibility and not run away from that,” he added.

“We are focusing only on our own results and nothing else.

‘We are fighting to defend sixth place, but the teams above us are at a whole other level.”