Handanovic: Inter have clearly made progress

After Inter’s 0-0 draw with Juventus, goalkeeper Samir Handanovic was adamant that the Nerazzurri have shown they can mix it with the best this season.

Currently top of Serie A, though they could drop to second should Napoli beat Fiorentina on Sunday, Inter have drawn with both the Nerazzurri and Partenopei, as well as beating Roma at the Stadio Olimpico this season.

“It is an important point,” Handanovic told reporters. “We have clearly made progress which can be seen from the Serie A table.

“It’s important to still be unbeaten and not having conceded a goal is good for the entire team. Now we can move forward.

“There are still many games left this season, which we have focus on, then we can see where we will end up.

“We aren’t even halfway though the season yet, but the important thing is to have shown that we are still up there with the best.”