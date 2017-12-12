Happy Birthday Frank Sinatra – Genoa’s Biggest Fan

It is well documented that Frank Sinatra was a boxing enthusiast. But the crooner, born on this day in 1915, had a lesser known passion for Calcio’s oldest team.

The smooth-voiced singer and movie star supported Genoa CFC. The origins of this unlikely love affair came from his mother. Natalia Delia Garavante was born in Rossi, a tiny part of the Lumarzo area of Liguria.

A strong matriarch and campaigner for the rights of Italian immigrants in New Jersey, Natalia, known as “Dolly”, passed down Genovese traditions, including pesto, to her only child.

Sinatra met celebrated Ligurian chef Luciano Belloni Zeffirino at a boxing match in the 1960s in the states and the two became friends. The entertainer was so enamoured with Zeffirino’s pesto he had supplies flown from Genoa to his homes in Las Vegas, Palm Springs and Malibu.

It didn’t stop there. “Frank always said he’d visit us. And once he came to our restaurant by private helicopter. He was a real lover of pesto. He wanted us to open a private restaurant just for him,” said Zeffirino.

The two men also bonded over boxing chat and through their conversations Ol’ Blue Eyes learned about Genoa CFC. His adoration for the region was beyond doubt. During a concert in the city in 1987 he told the audience “two very important and wonderful people came from Genoa. Christopher Columbus and my mother.”

It’s not known whether he really immersed himself in the world of calcio, but he was buried wearing a tie in the Rossoblu’s colours. There is said to be a photo of the Oscar winner wearing a Genoa shirt.

The Griffins have musical links closer to home. Cherished folk singer-songwriter Fabrizio de Andre’ was a huge fan and went to the stadium regularly. His song Crêuza de Mä is played before matches at the Marassi.

Davide Ballardini’s team might not be hitting all the right notes this season, but their VIP fans had no such problems.