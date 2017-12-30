Hellas Verona v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Paulo Dybala returns to starting line-up for Juventus for their away match with Hellas Verona on Saturday night.

The Bianconeri will look to keep pace with league leaders Napoli, who secured a 1-0 victory over Crotone on Friday.

A win would see Juventus close the gap to just one point, and Massimiliano Allegri has turned to Dybala – who has been dropped for the last three Serie A matches – to lead the way.

The Argentine starts in the trequartista role behind Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic, while Rodrigo Bentancur features in midfield.

Juventus owned Moise Kean starts in attack for Verona, while former Bianconeri defender Martin Caceres starts despite questions about his fitness.

Verona (4-4-1-1): Nicolas; Ferrari, Caracciolo, Heurtaux, Caceres; Romulo, Buchel, B Zuculini, Verde; Bessa; Kean

Juventus (4-3-1-2): Szczesny; Lichtsteiner, Benatia, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Bentancur, Matuidi; Dybala; Mandzukic, Higuain