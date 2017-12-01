Higuain haunts Napoli to blow Serie A title race wide open

Gonzalo Higuain came back to haunt Napoli once again as Juventus snatched a 1-0 win at the Stadio San Paolo, inflicting the Partenopei’s first defeat of the season.

Higuain made it five goals in five appearances against his former side, as he opened the scoring just 13 minutes in, finishing off an incisive counter attack.

The Argentine’s strike also means Juventus have broken their own record of scoring in consecutive Serie A matches, which now stands at 44.

As a result, Juventus move to within one point of Serie A leaders Napoli, and Inter could go top should they beat Chievo on Sunday.

A bright start form both sides, saw Marek Hamsik have a shot blocked at one end, then Higuain denied by Pepe Reina at the other.

The latter was an early warning as Douglas Costa nicked the ball on the edge of his own penult area to launch a stinging Juve counter.

Feeding Paulo Dybala, the Argentina found his fellow countryman, Higuain, with a lovely ball into the box and he made no mistake in firing past Pepe Reina.

Hamsik thundered a stinging drive from 20 yards out which needed Gianluigi Buffon to be alert and palm the ball out for a corner.

Not to be discounted, Juventus again went close on the counter. Douglas Costa rushing forward once more, but waited too long before playing in Higuain, who scuffed his shot from a tight angle.

Napoli did settle and started to push Juve back. Hamsik and Dries Mertens efforts were charged down, while the Buffon came to the Bianconeri’s rescue again, as he denied Lorenzo Insigne.

The diminutive forward rose above everyone at the resulting corner, to flick the ball towards goal again calling Buffon into action.

After the break, Napoli continued to dominate possession and territory, but were unable to fashion any real chances, with Jose Callejon’s drive which flashed wide, the closest the home side could muster.

Blaise Matuidi should have doubled the lead midway through the second half, unmarked at the back post, the Frenchman volleyed Mirlem Pjanic’s delightful dinked ball into the ground and which allowed Reina to make a good save.

Insigne smashed wide of the far post, from the right, and was then taken off having picked up a muscle injury.

Napoli had Juventus pinned back as the game edged to the death, but couldn’t break down the Bianconeri’s defensive line and managed just one shot on target in the second 45 minutes.

MATCH FACTS