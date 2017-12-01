Higuain refuses post-match interview after Napoli win

Following Juventus’ 1-0 victory over Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo, goalscorer and former Partenopei hero Gonzalo Higuain refused to speak to the press.

Higuain made it five goals in five appearances against Napoli, as he opened the scoring after just 13 minutes which resulted in Juventus cutting the gap at the top of Serie A to one point.

When asked by Sky Sport Italia at the final whistle to do a short interview pitchside, Higuain replied,”I’m not stopping, I already did my talking on the pitch.”

