Icardi snubs Real Madrid interest

Mauro Icardi has insisted he is happy at Inter and does not desire anything more than to stay with the Nerazzurri, amid strong interest from Real Madrid.

The Inter captain claimed he has everything he desires at this moment in life and that he is not interested in a move to Real Madrid, who are rumoured to be considering a move for the Argentine in the January transfer window.

“My family and I are happy here in Italy,” the striker told Telefe.

“My team is top of Serie A, I’m the top scorer in the league… what more can we ask for?”

Icardi then spoke about his relationship with the Argentina national team as he looks to lead the Albiceleste into the 2018 World Cup.

“Being called up is a reward for all the positive work done with Inter,” Icardi went on. “Everything is going well until now, I hope to continue this way for the rest of the season, scoring this amount of goals, so that I can have a chance to be in Russia.”

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here