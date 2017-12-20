Insigne: Napoli want to go all the way in every competition

After knocking Udinese out of the Coppa Italia on Tuesday evening, Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne is confident that the Partenopei can go all the way in every competition this season.

Insigne himself scored the decisive goal as the Zebrette were eliminated at the Stadio San Paolo, and he believes the Napoli squad are built to challenge on all fronts.

“We take on every competition aiming to go all the way,” he told Rai Sport.

“We surpassed this difficult obstacle, there’s an important game coming up against Sampdoria on Sunday and we must try to get three points any way we can.”

The depth of Napoli’s squad has been called into question in recent weeks, with the Serie A leaders not always convincing when they have been forced to rotate their starting XI, but Insigne trusts that everyone at the club has a part to play.

“I think the coach gave a good response and showed that everyone in the squad can be relied upon,” he added.