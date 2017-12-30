Inter and Lazio fail to light up the Meazza

Goals were nowhere to be found at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday as Inter and Lazio ended 2017 with a 0-0 draw.

The result extends the Nerazzurri’s recent run of poor form, as they entered the contest without a win from their last three Serie A matches.

With only one goal scored over that time, Inter’s goalscoring struggles continued against Lazio, and it was the away side who carried the majority of the play – especially in the second half, when Samir Handanovic was called into action on more than once occasion.

Despite the result, both teams remain in the thick of the race for a Champions League birth after Roma could only muster a 1-1 draw with Sassuolo earlier in the day – meaning the three teams remain separated by just five points.

The first real chance of the contest fell to the away side in the 20th minute. Ciro Immobile laid the ball back for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and the Serbian’s rocket from distance was pushed out for a corner by Handanovic.

Inter responded in the 30th minute. Borja Valero’s cross found an unmarked Ivan Perisic charging into the box, but his flick was palmed away by an alert Thomas Strakosha.

Valero stopped Luis Alberto from breaking free on a counter soon after, while the Inter man caused groans around the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza at the end of the half when he looped a header off his own bar.

Everything continued to go through Valero after the restart. The midfielder lashed a strike from outside the box which Strakosha was able to push onto the post to keep it 0-0.

Lazio penalty claims over turned by VAR #InterLazio pic.twitter.com/RcQaIIDo3e — Scot Munroe (@scot_munroe) December 30, 2017

Lazio were awarded a penalty in the 60th minute when Immobile’s cross was handled by Milan Skriniar, but Gianluca Rocchi soon went back on the decision thanks to VAR as replays showed the ball ricocheted off the Slovakian’s leg before hitting his arm.

The away side continue to boss possession and once again forced Handanovic into action in the 73rd minute off a great diagonal shot from Felipe Anderson.

It should have been 1-0 for the away side soon after as Immobile surged forward on the counter. His cutback found Anderson all alone in the penalty area, but his weak effort rolled wide of the mark to the relief of the home fans.

Perisic and Nani traded attempts on goal before the final minutes played out with neither side able to find a breakthrough.

Next up for Inter is Fiorentina at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, while Lazio travel to take on SPAL.

