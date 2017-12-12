Inter overcome plucky Pordenone… On Penalties

Friulian minnows Pordenone travelled to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza to play Inter in the Coppa Italia Round of 16, and were only beaten 5-4 on penatlies.

Having dispatched Cagliari in the Fourth Round, the Ramarri were awarded a glamour tie with the Nerazzurri and didn’t disappoint their 4,000 travelling fans, going at Inter from the off and courageously holding their own after 120 minutes.

Luciano Spalletti went with a much changed side, with only Milan Skriniar and Matias Vecino remaining from the weekend’s draw against Juventus.

As a result, Inter will face the winner of AC Milan’s tie with Hellas Verona which will be played on Wednesday evening.

The visitors didn’t let the setting get to them and set up with eight players across the halfway line for kick off.

However, it was Inter who made the early running. First Eder had a shot saved by Simone Perilli, then Yann Karamoh fired inches wide.

Roberto Gagliardini was next to try his luck, but blasted into the stands.

Perilli made a good block as Karamoh latched onto a ball over the top.

Unperturbed, Pordenone went up the other end and Simone Magnaghi hit the post.

A period of pressure from the Ramarri saw Luca Lulli free in the area but lacking composure he ballooned over.

As the half-time whistle approached, Pinamonti strode forward on the break, eventually playing in Karamoh on the right, but he skied his shot over the bar from 10 yards out.

After the break Inter got the bit between their teeth as Marcelo Brozovic narrowly missed the target from 12 yards out.

Miguel Angel Sainz Maza almost put Pordenone in the lead but his cross-come-shot scraped the outside of the post thanks to a slight deflection from Gagliardini.

Karamoh had an effort tipped over the bar, before he was denied once again by Perilli.

Inter should have taken the lead after Joao Cancelo got down the right and swung in a delightful ball to the back post, but an unmarked Ivan Perisic could only put the ball wide with the goal gaping.

Piling on the pressure, Inter were denied by Perilli again after Cancelo had an effort from just inside the penalty area.

With the initial 90 minutes running down, Inter peppered the Pordenone goal. Mauro Icardi, Perisic, and Matias Vecino all putting efforts off target.

Things weren’t going Inter’s was as Icardi flashed an effort wide in the opening minute of extra time, before Eder lashed wide.

Icardi was at it again, this time heading a Perisic cross onto the post.

An amazing save from Perilli denied Andrea Ranocchia, as Inter were unable to break the Ramarri backline.