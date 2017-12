Samir Handanovic was Inter’s standout performer in a 0-0 draw at home to Lazio on Saturday.

The Nerazzurri’s difficulties in front of goal continued with Mauro Icardi left isolated for another 90 minutes, leaving the team with just one goal in four Serie A matches.

Luciano Spalletti’s men now sit seven points behind league leaders Napoli and remain winless in four matches.