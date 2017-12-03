Inter v Chievo: Official Line-Ups

Inter are aiming to make first place in Serie A theirs when they take on Chievo at Stadio San Siro on Sunday afternoon.

Victory over the Gialloblu will see the Nerazzurri claim the Serie A leadership outright for the first time since January 2016.

Playing no part in Inter’s quest to go top however are Roberto Gagliardini and Miranda – both out through suspension. Nevertheless, injury concern Matias Vecino passed a late fitness test and makes the bench.

The visitors – who are ninth – have two absentees as Ivan Radovanovic is suspended, and Lucas Castro injured.

Chievo are winless at Inter since 2001, but did halt high flying Napoli earlier in the season. Can they repeat the trick against another top team this afternoon?

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Skriniar, Ranocchia, Santon; Brozovic, Borja Valero; Candreva, J. Mario, Perisic; Icardi.

Chievo: Sorrentino; Cacciatore, Dainelli, Gamberini, Gobbi; Bastien, Rigoni, Depaoli; Birsa, Meggiorini, Inglese.