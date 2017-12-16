Inter v Udinese: Official Line-Ups

Inter welcome Udinese to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday afternoon as they bid to keep their unbeaten start to the Serie A season in tact.

Coming off the back of a Coppa Italia win over Serie C minnows Pordenone, Inter will be comforted slightly by the fact that they have won each of their last five Serie A meetings with Udinese, scoring 16 goals and conceding just five in the process.

Udinese though, have won their last two Serie A games without conceding a goal, and they last enjoyed three victories in a row whilst keeping three clean sheets back in April 2013.

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Skriniar, Miranda, Santon; Vecino, Borja Valero; Candreva, Brozovic, Perisic; Icardi

Udinese: Bizzarri; Stryger, Larsen, Danilo, Nuytinck; Widmer, Barak, Fofana, Jankto, Ali Adnan; De Paul, Lasagna