Inzaghi: Lazio have been robbed of seven points

Lazio coach Simeone Inzaghi remains a staunch opponent of VAR after his side saw a penalty decision revoked during their 0-0 draw with Inter on Saturday.

Referee Gianluca Rocchi originally gave a penalty after the ball came off of Milan Skriniar’s arm, however replays showed it came off the Slovakian’s leg first.

As a result the play was correctly reversed, but Inzaghi refused to accept the decision as it isn’t the first time VAR has played a big part in a Lazio match.

“Just looking at things, we are missing seven points,” he told Premium Sport after the game.

“Two against Fiorentina for a penalty given in the 94th minute, three against Torino because they didn’t call a penalty and sent off [Ciro] Immobile incorrectly, and two tonight.

“We would have seven more points. Without taking away from my players, we deserve more.

“It’s disappointing, but evidently VAR isn’t good to Lazio. I agree it wasn’t a penalty, but the fact remains there have been decisions in our favour where the VAR was not even checked, so it’s inconsistent.”

Inzaghi believes the use of technology takes away from the game, stating he has more fun in the Europa League – where VAR is not used.

“I’ll be honest,” he continued. “I don’t like this use of technology.

“I have more fun in the Europa League because there is no VAR. I don’t think it’s fun for the players, coaches, fans or media to wait a few minutes before celebrating.

“It takes the emotion out of the game.”

Lazio’s next match sees them take on SPAL.