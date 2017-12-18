Inzaghi: Lazio recovered when most teams would have folded

Despite having been two goals behind against Atalanta on Sunday, Simone Inzaghi is proud of his side’s efforts to rescue a point as they left Bergamo with a 3-3 draw.

The hosts raced into a 2-0 lead, but the scores were level at the break, before Lazio had to fight back from behind again in the second half.

“It was a good response in a very difficult situation,” Inzaghi said to Mediaset Premium after the game.

“I knew we could suffer here, but we recovered from a quick one-two that would’ve knocked anyone out.”

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was the standout performer for the Biancocelesti, and Inzaghi believes he can still improve on his seemingly limitless talent.

“I’ve been saying for a while that Milinkovic-Savic has immense quality for a 22-year-old,” he added, “On top of that he works so hard.

“He can become even stronger.”

The result leaves Lazio in fifth place, five points off Roma in fourth and six clear of Sampdoria in sixth.