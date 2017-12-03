Inzaghi pleased with ‘deserved’ Lazio win

There were no complaints from Simone Inzaghi after Lazio came from behind to beat Sampdoria 2-1 and the coach believes his side deserved nothing less on the night, despite leaving it late.

Despite a period of dominance from the visitors, it was Samp who took the lead through Duvan Zapata before Sergej Milinkovic-Savic took centre stage in the game’s final moments to turn the game on its head.

“I can’t complain about the attitude [of the players]” he said to Mediaset Premium after the match. “We deserved to be ahead in the first half and then made a mistake during our best period of the game to go behind.

“The players remained concentrated and were able to turn it around in a very difficult place to play.”

Lazio now have a six-point gap separating themselves from Samp, which puts Inzaghi at ease as they continue their pursuit of a top four spot.

“We’ve created a good cushion from the chasing pack but there’s a long way to go and we want to qualify for Europe again,” he said.

“We know it’s tough, but the group has stuck together, we work hard and enjoy playing football.”