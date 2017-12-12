Is Donnarumma set to leave AC Milan?

Gianluigi Donnarumma’s AC Milan future is again up for debate as agent Mino Raiola is apparently looking to have his contract rescinded as he believes it was signed under ‘psychological pressure’ from the club.

Following a summer transfer saga in which the 18-year-old had initially decided he was going to leave the club at the end of his previous contract, he eventually penned a five-year deal worth €5 million plus bonuses per season.

However, according to the Corriere delle Sera, Donnarumma’s agent Raiola is looking to tear up the new deal as it was signed under ‘psychological pressure’ from Milan, and is thus void.

On the day Donnarumma signed his new deal – July 11, 2017 – Raiola wasn’t present in the offices of Casa Milan and was therefore unable to properly advise his client.

Should the new contract be cancelled, Donnarumma would be bound by his old deal which expires in the summer of 2018.