Ivan Perisic – An irreplaceable asset for Inter

Ivan Perisic’s weekend hat-trick against Chievo Verona helped to illustrate just how strong of an attacking power he has been for Inter.

However, the Croatian international’s impact on the team goes far beyond his seven goals and six assists, as one of the hardest-working wingers in Serie A.

FIF’s Nicholas Carroll gives his thoughts on the importance of Perisic to Luciano Spalletti’s team.

