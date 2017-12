Miralem Pjanic was a clear standout as Juventus cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Bologna at the┬áStadio Renato Dall’Ara.

Goals for the Bosnian, Mario Mandzukic and Blaise Matuidi enabled the Bianconeri to leapfrog Inter into second place on the Serie A table.

Here are the Juventus player ratings.