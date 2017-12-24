Juventus Player Ratings: Szczesny crucial, Pjanic enlightening

A Mehdi Benatia goal was the difference between Juventus and Roma at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri continue their chase at the top behind Napoli, as the Giallorossi yet again lose in a direct clash with a top team, although overall the performance was decent.

Here are the Bianconeri’s Player Ratings, as Wojciech Szczesny stars alongside Miralem Pjanic and Benatia gets the winner.

