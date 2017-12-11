Juventus v Tottenham and Roma v Shakhtar dates confirmed

After being paired with Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus will kick off their Champions League knockout campaign at the Allianz Stadium.

The first leg of the Round of 16 tie will be on February 13 in Turin, with the return at Wembley on March 7.

Roma travel to Ukraine for their first leg on February 21, with the second leg in Rome scheduled for March 13.

