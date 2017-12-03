Late Late Show seals victory for Lazio in Marassi thriller

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic played a key role as Lazio turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 win over Sampdoria in the final ten minutes at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday evening.

Duvan Zapata broke the deadlock with a well-worked and taken chance in the second half, but there could have been goals at both ends long before the net was belatedly found. The Serb then scored and assisted as his side sealed a huge win.

It was the hosts who came closest to finding the net first, albeit somewhat inadvertently. Duvan Zapata looked to use his strength to carve out some space in the box but Stefan Radu proved he would not be brushed off easily and put the ball behind. Zapata’s presence then caused another problem from the resulting corner. Gaston Ramirez worked his was in from the left wing and delivered a dangerous cross towards the back post, aimed at the Colombian, which just evaded the top corner as a worried Thomas Strakosha scrambled across his goal.

Marco Parolo will feel that he should have given his side the lead with a quarter of an hour played. Senad Lulic delivered a deep cross from the left wing beyond Emiliano Viviano’s back post, which was met by the midfielder, who was unable to even direct his header on target.

Ciro Immobile, who has scored 45 percent of his side’s goals this term, then had the chance to add to his four goals in seven appearances against Samp prior to Sunday. A corner dropped away from the crowd in the penalty area at the edge of the box for the forward, but his curled low effort did not bend in enough to find the net.

Luis Alberto missed the target when he should have worked Viviano at the other end, though Samp then came close again as Ramirez’s dipping effort just dropped too late and onto the roof of the net.

Milinkovic-Savic displayed some delightful quick footwork on the edge of his own box, which afforded him the space to play a superb through ball to set Luis Alberto through but the Spaniard slowed as he approached goal and never got his shot off.

The action remained around Sampdoria’s goalmouth after the half-hour mark and Viviano was forced into a good save to deny a well-hit drive from Immobile and the rebound fell for Luis Alberto but his subsequent effort was blocked on the line. Lazio missed another big chance for the Biancocelesti before half time as he headed yet another deep Radu cross wide, meaning the scores, somehow, remained locked at 0-0 at the break.

Thankfully for any neutrals watching, the second half started exactly where the first ended and it did not take long for the post to be struck. Adam Marusic picked out Parolo who took one touch to set himself up before firing a half-volley across goal. Viviano was allowed to breathe a sigh of relief however as the effort cannoned back off the post and into his grateful arms.

Against the run of play, Samp opened the scoring with Zapata’s sixth of the season. Torreira played an excellent ball forward to Fabio Quagliarella who nodded the ball into the path of Zapata, leaving the Colombian with a simple finish after he controlled the ball nicely.

It was nearly two soon after as a scramble in the box ended with Quagliarella again looking to pick out his strike partner but this time Zapata could not find the target. Edgar Barreto then picked out Quagliarella with a good cross but the Neapolitan’s volley went straight back across and out for a throw in.

With just over ten minutes to play Lazio drew level. Parolo met a cross with his head only for it to be blocked and fall into the path of Milinkovic-Savic, who made no mistake from close range to equalise.

The man behind the equaliser then set up the winner, with excellent strength, vision and ability to send Immobile through, only for his effort to be saved and tapped in by Felipe Caicedo to end Samp’s perfect home record.

