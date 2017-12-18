Lazio star not interested in impressing scouts

Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona scouts were in attendance as Lazio took on Atalanta on Sunday evening to monitor the performance of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but the midfielder insists that he is committed to the Biancocelesti.

The Serb impressed again in Bergamo as he scored twice in a frantic game that ended 3-3, dragging his side back from two goals behind to go in at half-time on level terms.

“These are two important goals,” Milinkovic-Savic told Mediaset Premium.

“I play for Lazio and I do not care who is here to watch me.

“I am a Lazio player and I am happy here.”

The Spanish-born Serbia international has transformed from a prospect into a star under Simone Inzaghi and is widely expected to be at the centre of much transfer speculation once the window reopens in January.

Since moving to the Eternal City, Sergej has accumulated 15 goals and 14 assists in 94 Lazio appearances.