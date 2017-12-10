Manchester United readying massive bid for Lazio standout

As the January transfer window opens, Lazio may have a fight on their hands from Manchester United to keep hold of midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serbian has been one of the Aquile’s star men this season, scoring five goals and two assists in all competitions to capture the attention of a number of sides across the continent.

One of those is Manchester United and according to a report in the Sunday Express, the Europa League holders are prepared to bid somewhere just short of Lazio’s €110 million asking price.

That would make Milinkovic-Savic the most expensive signing in Red Devils’ history and comes at the request of coach Jose Mourinho, who has had scouts keeping close tabs on the 22-year-old throughout the current campaign.

Their city rivals Manchester City and Juventus have also reportedly been monitoring the former Genk man’s progress but it is United who are prepared to follow up their interest with a firm offer.

Interestingly, Milinkovic-Savic’s younger brother Vanja, now a goalkeeper at Torino, was on the books at Old Trafford himself but was forced to depart in 2015 after not being granted a UK work permit.