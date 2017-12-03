Maran: Inter are genuine Serie A title contenders

Chievo boss Rolando Maran believes new Serie A leaders Inter have what it takes to fight all the way for the Scudetto this season.

The Gialloblu tactician saw first hand what the Nerazzurri are capable of after his team were crushed 5-0 at the San Siro on Sunday afternoon, with Ivan Perisic bagging three.

“To win, we needed to play the perfect game,” started Maran. “The first goals came after our errors. Inter were fully motivated today and we made life hard for ourselves by going behind early on.

“The league table doesn’t lie and shows Inter have what it takes to fight for the Scudetto. They are the side that have made life hardest for us this season.”

Maran was eager to move on after the San Siro thrashing but tried to look on the bright side.

“It’s hard to comment on today’s game,” he went on. “It’s a day to forget. But our season has been going well and it shows how far we have come as a club when it is a headline that Chievo were unable to hold their own against a top team.”

The Gialloblu face another top team in the next round when they aim to bounce back at home to Roma.