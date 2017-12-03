Milinkovic-Savic: Lazio did not come for the draw

After playing a key role in Lazio’s remarkable comeback away to Sampdoria on Sunday evening, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic says the Biancocelesti had no interest in sharing the spoils.

The Serb scored the equaliser and went on to assist the winner with brilliant play, helping his side to increase the gap between themselves and the Blucerchiati.

“We went behind and equalised but that wasn’t enough,” he told Mediaset Premium after the match. “Because we didn’t come here for the draw and pushed until we got the victory.”

“I knew on the Caicedo goal that he wasn’t offside.

“I saw when I made the pass that he was behind the defender.”

The win keeps Lazio in fifth place in Serie A and puts them onto 32 points – a tally they have never before reached after 14 matches.

Next up for Simone Inzaghi’s side is Torino, who visit the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Monday, December 11.