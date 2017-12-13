Mirabelli: Donnarumma doesn’t want to leave AC Milan

AC Milan’s sporting director Massimilaino Mirabelli has categorically stated that Gianluigi Donnarumma doesn’t want to leave the club.

Earlier in the week, Donnarumma’s agent suggested that the contract signed between the parties in the summer is void as it was agreed under ‘psychological pressure’.

As a result, the Rossoneri fans made their feelings known, whistling Donnarumma every time he touched the ball in their Coppa Italia win over Verona, while also unfurling a banner which invited him to leave.

Donnarumma back in the Milan fans bad books. Being asked to leave the club… nicely of course. "Moral violence worth €6m a year, and the signing of a parasitic brother. NOW GO AWAY, PATIENCE IS OVER. " pic.twitter.com/nRjjDgoRxz — ForzaItalianFootball (@SerieAFFC) December 13, 2017

“Our position is clear: we do not need to sell anyone,” Mirabelli told the press. “If any player wants to leave must tell us, and also take into account our position.

“Gigio is an exceptional guy, I spoke to him a minute ago and he never told us he wanted to leave.

“Maybe there are some people who would like to set up a move, but we will protect Milan’s position.

“We are aware the fans are unhappy, but we have to whistle our opponents and not our players. Nothing is Gigio’s fault, we must support him because he is one of our own.

“We have to protect him, we know where this bad feeling comes from and we hope to have the situation fixed soon.

“We are closer than ever to Gigio, and we have no intention of letting that relationship go. If he wants to leave, he will have to beg us.

“Like I said, I spoke to him a minute ago and he hasn’t asked to leave, he loves Milan.

“We will protect him and Milan from those who are trying to damage the club. One day Gigio will understand where the good and bad are.

“If anyone wants Donnarumma, they will have to accept our conditions.”