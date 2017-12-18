Mirabelli: AC Milan can have no excuses

Following AC Milan’s humiliation away to Hellas Verona on Sunday, Massimiliano Mirabelli says there can be no excuses for the players.

Despite big spending in the summer, it has been another forgettable season for the Rossoneri when they were expected to challenge for the Champions League places at the very least this term.

“We are mortified for the fans who are giving us such great support,” Mirabelli told Sky Sport Italia.

“The team dominated the game for long periods, then we were undone by that goal and couldn’t get back on track. We started the second half well, but their second goal knocked the wind out of us.

“There are no excuses, but I did not see the kind of domination that a 3-0 result would suggest.”

Mirabelli was asked if he had come to regret any of the summer signings, given many of their struggles to adapt to life at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, but he insisted that he would make the same signings if given another chance.

“It’s a new team, the problems are physiological and at the end of the day, we’ll see where we are,” he said.

“I would make the same decisions again on the transfer market. We had to lay the foundations for the Milan of the future, so we sought out players we knew, who would also allow us to keep the average age down.

“We had to create a solid core on which Milan can build an important future era.”