Montolivo: One win isn’t enough for AC Milan

Despite earning their first home victory since September, and their first since the the beginning of November, AC Milan midfielder Riccardo Montolivo believes there is still work to be done for the Rossoneri.

Giacomo Bonaventura bagged two goals as Milan beat Bologna 2-1 to get Gennaro Gattuso’s first victory as Rossoneri coach.

“One victory isn’t enough,” Montolivo told Mediaset Premium. “Everyone can see what the Serie A table looks like.

“We have to work with more composure, but there is a little smile creeping through.

“Before thinking about the points and our objectives, we have to find ourselves, and today we took the first step.”

Montolivo began just two of Milan’s first nine games, but has made the starting XI in the last five.

“The start of the season for me wasn’t easy,” he went on. “But I never lost heart, and always made sure I was ready [to play].

“We have only worked with Gattuso for a short period of time, but in that time he as passed down a sense of anger and a sacrificial mentality.

“At this moment in time we need certainty and the change in formation gives us this certainty.

“In a three-man defence, you either interpret it well, or everyone struggles.”