Napoli exit Champions League after Feyenoord defeat

Napoli’s Champions League dream is over following a 2-1 defeat to Feyenoord, meaning a third place finish in Group F.

Piotr Zielinski opened the scoring early on, but Nicolai Jorgensen equalised just after the half hour, before Jeremiah St. Juste bagged the winner for Feyenoord in time added on.

This coupled with Shakhtar Donetsk beating Manchester City 2-1, meant that even if the Partenopei had won in Rotterdam they would still have ended the evening behind the Ukrainians.

Thus, with neither result going the way of Napoli, they will drop into the Europa League Round of 32.

Things started well for the Partenopei as Zielinski had the ball in the back of the net after two minutes.

An Amadou Diawara freekick found Dries Mertens but the Belgian couldn’t find the finishing touch and Insigne’s replacement Zielinski smashed into the roof of the net.

Not to be outdone, some nice dribbling from Mertens eventually saw his shot put out for a corner, before Renato Tapia cleared a Jose Callejon effort of the line, as Marek Hamsik steamed in to tap home.

Although out of both European competitions, Feyenoord were still dangerous, with Jens Toornstra volleying into the side-netting, then Nicolai Jorgensen equalised, heading home a Steven Berghuis cross.

Then just before the break, Callejon went down in the box, though referee Michael Oliver waved away his appeals for a penalty, and at the other end, Berghuis fired over.

In the second half, Napoli didn’t make much headway in the early stages, and it was Feyenoord who went close through Jean-Paul Boetius, but his strike whistled wide.

There were also calls for a penalty after Mario Rui appeared to bring down Toornstra, and yet again the referee waved play on.

Zielinski fired well wide for Napoli, Reina then tipped an inswinging corner over the bar.

However, with seven minutes to play the home side were reduced to ten men as Tonny Vilhena collected his second yellow card of the game for a two-footed tackle on Adam Ounas.

Napoli’s fate was sealed in the 91st minute as St. Juste was in the right place at the right time to head home a corner.