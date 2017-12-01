Napoli v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Napoli welcome Juventus to the Stadio San Paolo for their Week 15 Serie A clash.

Going into the match, Napoli have won just two of their last 13 Serie A matches against Juventus, but have only been beaten once at the San Paolo in the last 10 league games between the pair.

Should Juventus score in Naples, they will break their own record of scoring in 43 consecutive Serie A matches.

And the Partenopei have to keep an eye on former idol Gonzalo Higuain who has bagged four goals in his last four appearances against Napoli.

Arkadiusz Milik and Faouzi Ghoulam are both long term absentees for Maurizio Sarri, who gives no surprises in his Napoli line up. Meanwhile, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has to do without Mario Mandzukic, Benedikt Howedes, Marko Pjaca, and Stephan Lichtsteiner

Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik; Insigne, Mertens, Callejon

Juventus: Buffon; De Sciglio, Benatia, Chiellini, Asamoah; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Dybala, Douglas Costa; Higuain