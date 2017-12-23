Napoli v Sampdoria: Official Line-Ups

Napoli welcome Sampdoria to the Stadio San Paolo for their penultimate Serie A fixture of 2017, safe in the knowledge that they unbeaten in their last 12 league games against the Blucerchiati.

Furthering the cause for a Napoli win, Sampdoria are in something of a slump, picking up just one point from their last four games.

The game could be a special one for Marek Hamsik, who scored his first Serie A goal against Sampdoria, and should be find the net, he will surpass Diego Maradona as Napoli’s all-time top marksman.

Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Koulibaly, Albiol, Mario Rui; Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

Sampdoria: Viviano; Bereszynski, Silvestre, G. Ferrari, Strinic; Barreto, Torreira, Praet; Ramirez; Quagliarella, Caprari.