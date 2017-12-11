Nedved: Good chance Juventus will beat Tottenham

Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved is quietly confident that the Bianconeri have enough to make it past Champions League Round of 16 opponents Tottenham Hotspur.

Though the pair have never met in European competition, they did face off in a summer friendly, with Spurs winning 2-0 on that occasion.

“It is normal for a draw,” Nedved told Mediaset Premium. “We’ve never faced Tottenham in a European Cup, but we did lost to them in a friendly match.

“The Champions League games will be played in two months, and we weren’t in the right condition [for the friendly]. We will see how things go.

“Tottenham are a very solid team, and have great attacking potential.

“They also have Fernando Llorente who knows us well, lets hope he doesn’t give us any discomfort like he did when he played for Sevilla.

“We have to focus on ourselves and I think we have a good chance to make it to the next round.”

Young striker Paulo Dybala is going through a bad patch of form, and failed to score in the Champions League group stage, while also being dropped for the Derby d’Italia v Inter.

“We need to find the best Paulo Dybala,” Nedved went on. “A young player like him can have ups and downs in a season.

“He knows the club is behind him, and he can achieve great things in his career.”