New Roma stadium given green light

Roma have taken a step closer towards fulfilling their ambition of building a new stadium, after approval was granted for the construction of the Stadio della Roma on Tuesday.

The determination to move away from the city-owned Stadio Olimpico has been a long-term objective of President James Pallotta, and a significant step forward was made when the four governing bodies involved signed off on the project.

Following approval by Roma Capitale, the Metropolitan City, the Region of Lazio, and the Italian government, various regulations surrounding the location of the stadium, Tor di Valle, were agreed upon.

“I’m delighted because I know what this could mean for Rome itself, for our club’s future and for our fans,” Pallotta told the club’s official website. “We want to give them the home they deserve.”

The project was initiated in February 2012 but has faced numerous obstacles, including securing approval from the mayoral office of the city of Rome.

However, a number of alterations has seen the stadium plans finalised and approved, with Roma hopeful of having their new home ready in time for the 2020/21 season. It is expected to have a capacity of 52,500 seats.

It has been a positive day for the Lupi, as they followed up the announcement of a new stadium by clinching top spot in Group C of the Champions League with a 1-0 win over Qarabag at the Stadio Olimpico.